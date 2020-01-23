Fort Smith Animal Rescue Saves Cat From Freezing To Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — A cat that was found nearly frozen has been saved by a Fort Smith animal rescue.

A sheriff's deputy alerts The Artemis Project Wednesday (Jan. 22) about a cat in desperate need of saving.

“We have relationships with some of the deputies, some of the animal lovers, and asked if we could come take a look because he was in pretty bad shape,” said Jennifer Reddout of The Artemis Project.

When rescuers arrived at Ben Geren Park in Fort Smith they found a cat suffering from hypothermia and wounds to his hind legs.

“I don’t think he would have survived another day out here, not in the condition that he was in,” Reddout said.

Luckily rescuers were able to get the cat's body temperature back up and tend to his wounds.

The cat, now dubbed Ben, is on the road to recovery. The rescue however still has other animals in need of medical aid.

“We have a lot of dogs that are getting heartworm treatment, we have had to take in a puppy that’s been attacked by a coyote, a cat that was found on the side of the road with terrible wounds. She had to have her tail amputated. We have had to amputate a leg on one of our cats as well,” said Mary Scott of The Artemis Project.

Animal advocates hope Ben’s story serves as a reminder to pet owners to take extra care of furry family members during the long, cold winter months.

“We need people to speak up when they see an animal's been injured or cold and freezing," Scott said. "We need things reported and we really just need community help with getting the animals the help they need.”

The Artemis Project depends heavily on monetary donations from the community to help these animals. The shelter is also in desperate need of fosters, volunteers, blankets and food.

A Facebook fundraiser has been created to help the shelter with medical needs.