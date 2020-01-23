Groups Seek Items They Say Could Exonerate Executed Arkansas Inmate

Two groups are suing a central Arkansas city and seeking the release of evidence they say could exonerate an inmate who was executed nearly three years ago.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Innocence Project asked a state judge to force Jacksonville authorities to release fingerprint tests and DNA they say supports claims convicted murderer Ledell Lee was innocent of the 1993 murder of Debra Reese.

The groups filed the lawsuit on behalf of Patricia Young, Lee’s sister.

Lee was the first of four inmates Arkansas executed in 2017 before its supply of a lethal injection drug expired.

In April of 2017, a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge denied a motion set forth by the ACLU, which asked for new DNA testing for Ledell Lee’s case.

AP author: Andrew DeMillo