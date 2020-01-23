Hot Springs Man Jailed For 911 Calls About Drone Over Home

An Arkansas man remains jailed after authorities allege he admitted using meth and then repeatedly called 911 to falsely report that a “military-style drone” was flying over his house.

Lance Lee Pace (Photo courtesy of Garland County Sheriff’s Office)

The Sentinel-Record reports Lance Lee Pace called 911 on Sunday night after reportedly “hearing buzzing noises” over his house in Hot Springs for about an hour.

Pace allegedly admitted to a Garland County sheriff’s deputy he had “snorted meth” about an hour before calling 911, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Pace was arrested after he called 911 around 4:20 a.m. Monday to again complain about hearing a drone flying.

He was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 21) for Communicating False Alarm. He is at the Garland County Detention Center on a $2,000 bond.

