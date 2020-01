× I-49 Northbound Near West Fork Slow Moving Due To Accident

WESTFORK, AR. (KFSM) –Traffic is moving slow between Westfork and Greenland on I-49 northbound due to an accident.

The Washington Sheriff’s Office sent out an alert on their Facebook page Thursday morning (Jan.23) around 8:00 am reminding drivers to stay alert.

At this time it’s unknown how many vehicles were involved in the accident or if there were any injuries.