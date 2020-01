VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — Police are searching for a man with a warrant for his arrest for burglary in Van Buren.

According to the Van Buren Police Department, 19-year-old Michael Dakota Johnston is wanted for Residential Burglary and Second-Degree Battery.

Johnston is 5’10”, weighs about 210 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call Van Buren police at 479-474-1234.