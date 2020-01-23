Misty And Cloudy Thursday, Light Rain/Snow Tonight

Posted 7:24 am, January 23, 2020, by , Updated at 07:27AM, January 23, 2020

Light showers will wind down throughout Wednesday morning with some mist expected at times with lowering clouds.

CHILLY, CLOUDY, MISTY THURSDAY

Highs will only top out in the 30s and 40s today. This afternoon a northwest wind will start to pick up and bring another round of light rain/snow overnight into Friday morning.

Other than mist, we'll stay fairly dry most of the day in western Arkansas, however later this evening a few more light showers may return. After midnight, they may turn over to snow showers. Up to a dusting is possible.

