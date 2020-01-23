Phish Coming To The Walmart AMP This Summer

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — Phish is joining the lineup for the 2020 Cox Concert Series at the Walmart AMP.

Phish will make their Arkansas debut when their Summer Tour 2020 stops at Rogers on Wednesday, July 29.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 am. Prices range from $45 to $90 plus applicable fees and can be purchased by calling 479.443.5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com.

In-person purchases can be made only at the Walton Arts Center Box Office in Fayetteville from 10 am until 2 pm Monday through Friday and noon until 4 pm on Saturday. Tickets will be available for purchase via the WAC Tickets app on Friday, Feb. 14.