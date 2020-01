Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JOHNSON (KFSM) -- Several police officers and sheriff's deputies were working an accident early Thursday morning involving an Arkansas State Police cruiser.

The accident happened around 2:40 a.m. near the Johnson Mill Boulevard exit.

Police on scene told 5NEWS there were no injuries.

A damaged Arkansas State Police cruiser and another vehicle were towed away from the scene.

It is unknown at this time what caused the accident.