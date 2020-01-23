Rogers Police Department Receives New Badges

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department is showing off a new look in uniform.

The department rolled out its new officer badges Monday (Jan. 20).

According to a Facebook post from the department, the new badges are a sign of continued growth.

The badges were selected by a panel of officers who were able to maintain the traditional look while also giving it an upgraded feel for new officers.

“The badge is a sacred symbol of the trust that the city and people of Rogers place in us. We proudly wear the badge as a promise that we will always try to be worthy of that trust,” the department wrote on Facebook.