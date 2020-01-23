Silver Alert Issued For Missing 84-Year-Old LeFlore County Man

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 84-year-old man in imminent danger of injury or death.

A Silver Alert identifies Harvey Walden as the missing man. He went missing on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 5 p.m. in the LeFlore County area.

Walden is described as a white male wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, and a black OHP hat.

The Silver Alert says that Walden has a medical or physical disability and is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

He may be traveling in a 2013 black Hyundai Accent with Oklahoma license plate #HEEC289.

If you have information about Walden’s whereabouts, please call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office at 918-647-2317.

A photo of Walden has not been provided yet.

Check back for updates to this story.