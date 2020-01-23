Two People Dead Following Head-On Collision On Hwy 112 In LeFlore County

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two people died after a head-on crash on Highway 112 Thursday (Jan. 23) morning.

The wreck happened at around 9 a.m. on Highway 112 west of Cameron, Oklahoma.

The sheriff’s office did not release details into the crash other than it was a head-on collision.

Two people in the same car died in the crash. The condition of the person(s) in the other vehicle is unknown, but they are not dead.

The scene is clear now, but while emergency crews worked the scene traffic was diverted along Old Highway 112.

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Check back for updates to this story.