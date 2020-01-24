20th Annual Paint The Town Red Event Happening In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The American Heart Association is hosting its annual Paint the Town Red event tonight (Jan. 24) in Northwest Arkansas.

It’s happening at the Fayetteville Town Center from 7 to 11 p.m.

This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of the fundraiser.

Paint the Town Red is held to raise money in the battle against heart disease and stroke, as well as encouraging people to live healthier lives.

The event’s theme is “Music Through The Decades,” Vol. III. Those attending are encouraged to come ready to dance to music from all decades.

The celebration includes a silent auction, entertainment by DJ Derrick and samplings from area restaurants.

The VIP tent is open at 6:30 p.m. with special VIP events until 7:30 p.m. The party opens to the general public at 7 p.m. Tickets are $100 each; $150 for VIP.

Click here for more information.