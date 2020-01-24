20th Annual Paint The Town Red Event Held At Fayetteville Town Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — More than 1,000 people dressed up to give back to the community as part of the Paint the Town Red event Friday (Jan. 24) night.

The annual event was held at the Fayetteville Town Center and aims to raise money for the American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas.

“We just kind of dance the night away and celebrate the heart association,” said Kaley Baxendale, Corporate Market Director for Paint The Town Red.

This marks the 20th anniversary of Paint the Town Red, an event that gives people an opportunity to have fun and give back to charity.

“We tag line it our party with a purpose because we really do just party and have a great time in celebration of the American Hearty Association,” Baxendale said.

17 restaurants handed out food and a lot of drinks ranging from water to beer and wine from your favorite bar at the event.

“It’s not really a sit down dinner kind of event it’s a get up dance and mingle kind of event,” Baxendale said.

The event was sold out with 1,200 people in attendance.

Attendees say they enjoy the chance to have fun with their friends while supporting a good cause.

“We’re a huge supporter of the American Heart Association. It’s something I’m like a personal mission of mine, and so it’s just one that I always look forward to every year,” said attendee Tracy Neal, who's been attending for five years.

Neal says the event brings its own fun, unlike other fundraisers in Northwest Arkansas.

“I think it’s so fun you kinda see everyone’s personality it’s not as dressed up, you can dress it up you can dress it down like I did, every year is a little different,” Neal said.

Paint the Town Red is unique to Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

“This is the only Paint the Town Red in the entire country, so no other market has this event which is very cool,” Baxendale said.

Baxendale says she hopes Arkansans will continue to support the American Heart Association and looks forward to more of these events.

“We live in a community that wants to celebrate the heart association and wants to continue giving back and heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans so there’s still a lot of work to be done,” Baxendale said.

