Board Approves Contract Extension And Salary Raise For Fayetteville Superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Board of Education has approved an extension of Superintendent John L. Colbert’s contract through June 30, 2023.

In their regular meeting on Thursday (Jan. 23) board members also voted to raise is base salary by three percent to $222,000.

The board voted unanimously to approve the contract extension and salary increase after completing Colbert’s annual review.

“Dr. Colbert has always been a leader in the Fayetteville community, and he has proven to be an excellent and dedicated leader for our school district,” said Justin Eichmann, president of the Fayetteville Board of Education. “As the board considered the impact Dr. Colbert has made on our district during the past 20 months, there were a number of important conclusions. He is dedicated to Fayetteville Public Schools, and he is driven to foster better community and school engagement. His management and leadership in developing the district’s strategic plan and the district-wide facilities plan will be transformative and will secure Fayetteville Public Schools as a leader of public education in Arkansas. His unquestionable ethics make Dr. Colbert the right leader for Fayetteville Public Schools. We are very grateful for his service to the district.”

Colbert is the 12th superintendent of Fayetteville Public Schools and is in his 45th year of service to the district.