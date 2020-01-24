China Building A Hospital To Treat Virus, Expands Lockdowns

(AP) — China is swiftly building a hospital dedicated to treating patients infected by a new virus that has killed 26 people, sickened hundreds and prompted lockdowns of at least 13 cities on the eve of the country’s most important holiday.

Transportation is halted and streets eerily quiet in the locked-down cities as the virus led to the cancellation of festivities for the Lunar New Year.

Wuhan, where the outbreak began, and 12 neighboring cities have a combined population of more than 36 million.

A Wuhan hospital with space for 1,000 beds is being built in the style of a facility that Beijing constructed during the SARS epidemic.

The number of cases has risen to 830 while and the deaths include the youngest recorded victim at 36.