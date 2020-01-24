Crystal Bridges Nominated For USA Today’s Best Museum Awards

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — USA Today has nominated Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art for their ‘Best Art Museum’ and ‘Best Free Museum’ 2020 Readers’ Choice Awards.

20 other museums across the nation are also up for the awards.

“North America is home to some of the world’s most impressive art museums showcasing some of the most comprehensive collections and most famous works of art. Whether you’re interested in the masters or the best of contemporary American art, you’ll find it at one of these museums from coast to coast.”

Crystal Bridges was founded by Alice Walton and designed by Moshe Safdie and opened in 2011. Permanent collections at the museum include work by Andy Warhol, Georgia O’Keeffe, Norman Rockwell, and Winslow Homer.

To cast your vote for ‘Best Art Museum,’ click here and ‘Best Free Museum’ by clicking here.