Dolly Parton’s Stampede Dinner Attraction Hosting Auditions And Hiring Event

BRANSON, MO. (KFSM) — Dolly Parton’s Stampede is searching for talented performers and friendly faces who are interested in pursuing a career at the world-famous dinner attraction in Branson, Missouri.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede is a unique dinner and show experience set in a 35,000 square ft. arena. It features 32 magnificent horses, a stampede of buffalo, thrilling horsemanship, pageantry, romance and patriotism, all showcased in a friendly competition ad served wit fabulous four-course feast.

The Stampede management and staff will be hosting a hiring event Monday, February 3, 2020.

Performers and horseback riders interested in auditioning will perform in the new season show which begins Feb. 21. The cast performs one or more shoes each night through late October and then throughout the holidays in a Christmas version of Stampede’s show. For these positions, live performance, dance, and horsemanship experience are helpful but not required.

Hiring event attendees may apply for positions as servers, merchandise hosts in the gift shop, food service positions, techs, and stable hands. In the merchandise and Guest Service areas, hosts can be 16 years old at the time of the hiring event to be interviewed; for all other positions, the requirement is 18 years or older.

All candidates are asked to apply in person from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dolly Parton’s Stampede located at 1525 West 76 Country Blvd. Branson, Missouri.

Dolly Parton’s Stampede is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer. To find out more about Dolly Parton’s Stampede you can visit www.dpstampede.com/branson .