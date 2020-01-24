Fayetteville Police Searching For Missing/Endangered 94-Year-Old Man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are searching for a missing and endangered 94-year-old man.

According to FPD, William Bradford left his Fayetteville residence around 2:15 p.m. Friday (Jan. 24) afternoon and has not been seen since.

He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, navy-colored suspenders, blue jeans and an Apple Watch.

He has short, white hair and weighs about 150 pounds.

Police say he is driving a 2012 red Toyota Corolla with North Carolina license plate CJA 6163.

Bradford suffers from memory loss, confusion, paranoia and takes numerous medications.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact the Fayetteville Police Department immediately.

An earlier version of this story stated Bradford's age as 95.