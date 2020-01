FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for help identifying two individuals.

The department posted photos to its Facebook page of the people they are looking for in reference to a financial identity fraud case.

The case is regarding activity at a Walmart in Fayetteville from Oct. 26, 2019.

They ask anyone with information to contact Detective Lawson at 479-587-3520 case #2020-107.