Feds Plan To Move Epstein Warden To Prison Job

(AP) — The federal Bureau of Prisons plans to transfer the warden in charge of the jail where Jeffrey Epstein took his own life to another correctional facility, despite an ongoing investigation into the financier’s death.

That’s according to two people familiar with the matter who spoke Friday to The Associated Press.

The people said the bureau is planning to move Lamine N’Diaye to a leadership role at FCI Fort Dix, a low-security prison in New Jersey.

It comes months after Attorney General William Barr ordered N’Diaye be reassigned to a desk post in Pennsylvania.

Epstein killed himself in August while awaiting trial on charges he sexually abused girls.