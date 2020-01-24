Flurries Slowly Ending But Staying Cold For Friday

Posted 8:04 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 08:34AM, January 24, 2020

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Flurries flew around Northwest Arkansas and the mountains earlier Friday morning.

A stray snowflake is possible throughout the day with low clouds.

It may be windy at times with NW winds up to 15 MPH sustained.

Wind chills will be in effect for most of the day.

VIDEO FORECAST

FLURRIES TO START FRIDAY

A few snowflakes fell during the Friday morning commute but roadways mainly stayed wet with temperatures just above freezing.

Roads should remain fine today with a few exceptions on some bridges and overpasses.

Cloudy and windy conditions (at times) will take up most of Friday.

With some low clouds in NWA, there could be a stray snowflake but the majority of the day will be dry.

Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s, with 50s returning by the weekend.

-Matt

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.