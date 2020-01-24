Flurries Slowly Ending But Staying Cold For Friday

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Flurries flew around Northwest Arkansas and the mountains earlier Friday morning.

A stray snowflake is possible throughout the day with low clouds.

It may be windy at times with NW winds up to 15 MPH sustained.

Wind chills will be in effect for most of the day.

VIDEO FORECAST

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLURRIES TO START FRIDAY

A few snowflakes fell during the Friday morning commute but roadways mainly stayed wet with temperatures just above freezing.

Roads should remain fine today with a few exceptions on some bridges and overpasses.

Cloudy and windy conditions (at times) will take up most of Friday.

With some low clouds in NWA, there could be a stray snowflake but the majority of the day will be dry.

Highs will stay in the 30s and 40s, with 50s returning by the weekend.

-Matt