Former Huntsville High School Student Killed In Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KFSM) — A former Huntsville student was killed in a crash in Stone County, Arkansas.

17-year-old Briley Morgan was driving Wednesday (Jan. 22) afternoon on Highway 66 west of Timbo when she crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

Arkansas State Police say the other driver was hurt and taken to a local hospital.

The police report states that the road was wet at the time, but the cause has not been released.

Morgan attended Huntsville High School but was in her senior year at Mountain View.

Huntsville High School posted to Facebook saying it's "saddened to hear of the loss and the Morgan family is in (its) thoughts and prayers."