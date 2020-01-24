Fort Smith Police Department Searching For Credit Card Fraud Suspect

Posted 10:46 am, January 24, 2020, by , Updated at 10:43AM, January 24, 2020

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Police Department is asking for help in searching for a credit card fraud suspect.

The Fort Smith Police Department Facebook page posted photos of an individual who they say helped himself to a lost wallet.

The suspect apparently used a Best Buy credit card from the wallet to purchase over $500 worth of merchandise.

They are asking for anyone with information to please contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.

To be eligible for a reward of up to $1000, tips must be routed through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.

