Fort Smith Schools Transportation Division Receives More Than $16K For Safety Initiatives

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — The Fort Smith Public Schools Transportation division received a check for more than $16,000 today (Jan. 24) from Crosswalk Marketing Group.

This money is to support important safety initiatives for the district’s 87 trips and route buses.

Arkansas Act 941 provides the opportunity to generate extra revenue for school district transportation departments throughout the state.

Fort Smith Public Schools will use this additional money to promote positive messages for and about district students and their teachers.

The check represents 60% of the net sponsorship revenue.

Dr. Doug Brubaker, Fort Smith Public Schools Superintendent, said, “Ensuring and promoting student safety and student achievement are at the top of the district’s list of priorities. We are pleased to address both of these important topics in partnership with Crosswalk Marketing Group and the sponsors of the bus decals.”

ABB, Arvest Bank, Baptist Health Systems, Centennial Bank, First National Bank, Harry Robinson Buick GMC, Sam’s Club, and UAFS, currently sponsor this project.

Fort Smith Public Schools transportation is planning to reinvest the money to improve safety on buses. The money could be used to purchase additional bus cameras to help with supervision.

District representatives are also looking into the cost of collision avoidance warning systems purchased by other districts who also use this extra revenue stream. According to the law, this money can also be used to provide added driver education and to cover bus maintenance expenses.