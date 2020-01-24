Group Sues Again To Block Arkansas Eye Law Referendum

(AP) — Supporters of an Arkansas eye surgery law are mounting a new legal challenge to prevent an effort to repeal the law from going before voters this fall.

Arkansans for Healthy Eyes filed a lawsuit Thursday after the state Supreme Court said it wouldn’t reconsider its decision that thousands of signatures submitted for the referendum must be counted.

The new law allows optometrists to perform several procedures that previously only ophthalmologists could perform, including injections around the eye, the removal of lesions from the eyelids and certain laser eye surgeries.

