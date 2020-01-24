Guards Find 11 Pounds Of Tobacco Outside East Arkansas Regional Unit

BRICKEYS, Ark. (KFSM) — According to the Arkansas Department of Corrections Facebook page, a corporal found a plastic bag while walking the East Arkansas Regional Unit perimeter fence.

The tightly wrapped bag contained two touch screen smartphones, two cans of wintergreen snuff, and approximately 11 pounds of loose tobacco.

The items were wrapped in silver tape.

The Arkansas Department of Corrections said, “None of this is going being sold or traded by inmates housed at the unit. None of it. Thank you, Corporal, for doing what you do!!!”