High-End Hilton Brand Coming To Pinnacle Hills In Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (TB&P) — A hotel in Rogers’ booming Pinnacle Hills area will be the second Tapestry Collection by Hilton location in Arkansas.

That is the upscale hotel brand chosen by the developers of Pinnacle Heights, a $100 million mixed-use project west of Interstate 49. The design is a joint venture between Cushman & Wakefield/Sage Partners and Hunt Ventures of Rogers and Urban5 Partners of Oklahoma.

Construction of the first phase at the 15-acre development started about a year ago. It is situated at the northwest corner of the roundabout on Pauline Whitaker Parkway, near the main gated entrance of Pinnacle Country Club. In addition to the hotel, the first phase of Pinnacle Heights includes 295 multifamily units including 12 live-work units, 30,500 square feet of retail space and numerous restaurants. Phase I is expected to be complete in the third quarter of 2021.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.