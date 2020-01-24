Knockout Award-Winning Play ‘The Royale’ Premiering At TheatreSquared

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — It’s the opening night of The Royale at TheatreSquared.

The play is inspired by real-life boxer Jack Johnson and follows an African American boxer in 1905 as he tries to become the heavyweight champion of the world.

This is the fourth production to be performed since TheatreSquared opened its new space on Spring Street in August and it’s the first performance of 2020.

“We’re super excited to know that we are the first play of 2020 for TheatreSquared season. That for us is always a nice little kudos, to say hey we were the first to touch the stage in 2020,” said director Dexter J. Singleton.

The show runs until February 16. For ticket information, click here.

