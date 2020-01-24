Razorback Gymnastics Prepares For SEC Season Opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — New Razorback Gymnastics Head Coach and Olympic gold medalist Jordyn Wieber has had a successful first season so far, ranking 15th in the nation.

The Razorback Gymnastics team will take on the University of Kentucky in their third meet of the season Friday (Jan. 24) at Barnhill Arena.

“They're believing in themselves now more than ever,” Wieber said.

This is their second home meet of the season and just a week ago, fans broke attendance records at Barnhill Arena. But fans weren't the only ones showing out because the team received their highest score since 2009.

“They're proving that they're able to do things that they’ve never done before,” Wieber said.

Wieber joined the team in April 2019 and although she's just 24 years old, she has quite the resume. She's competed in the sport for 14 years and has earned an Olympic gold medal.

She says although she's younger than most coaches, her experience has prepared her to build the program.

“The preparation that is involved in this sport is something I learned competing," Wieber said. "You have to prepare physically but you also have to prepare mentally.”

She says the team spends many hours mapping out every scenario during competitions.

Junior Sophia Carter says just a few months of focused preparation under Weiber has made a difference.

“Jordyn has helped us compete, her experience as an athlete. She's given us a lot of guidance and how to handle the crowd and the nerves and the pressure,” Carter said.

When it comes to practice, Wieber says the motto is work hard, play hard. She wants the athletes to have fun and love the sport but they also have to know when to focus.

Redshirt junior Sarah Shaffer says it's a new style of coaching that they've learned to love. She says it's helping them during their season.

“Jordyn has definitely created a different kind of energy and that carries into competition as well and it's easier for us to get up there with her and get on her energy,” Shaffer said.

Wieber says although she didn't recruit one athlete on her team, she chooses them every day and there's only one word to describe them, and that's strong.

“They're all unique, they're all different and they all have different strengths in the way they do gymnastics and the way their personalities are and I love that about this team and we've been able to see those moments of strength in practice and competition and it's really amazing,” Wieber said.

The meet begins at 6 p.m. Friday evening at Barnhill Arena.