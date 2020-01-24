Scott County Declared Bill Of Rights Sanctuary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM) — This week, the Scott County Quorum Court passed a Bill of Rights Sanctuary.

People who live in the area say it adds another layer of protection for their constitutional gun rights.

Quorum court members say they recognized laws changing in the United States, especially the changing gun laws in Virginia.

This led officials to create an ordinance that protects citizens Constitutional rights.

Any new law Scott County finds unconstitutional, including gun laws, will be nulled and voided.

"Wholeheartedly all coats quorum court members who sponsored the ordinance, which the court consists of six democrats, two republicans, two independents, and every one of them sponsored the ordinance, we read the ordinance three times and it passed overwhelmingly into law for Scott County," said Scott County Judge James Forbes.

This law also ensures that if city officials do not follow the ordinance, they can be subject to a $500 fine or termination.