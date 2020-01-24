The Avett Brothers & Tyler Childers To Play At The Walmart AMP In 2020

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 24: Scott Avett and Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers perform during HBO’s “May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers” NYC premiere on January 24, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for HBO)

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Avett Brothers, a Grammy-nominated folk-rock group, will return to Rogers this summer to play at the Walmart AMP.

The concert is Sunday, August 9, and will include Grammy-nominated folk artist Tyer Childers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 9 a.m. Details about pricing will be released soon at www.amptickets.com.

The Avett Brothers performed at the Walmart AMP in 2019 and 2014. The band consists of Scott and Seth Avett, Bob Crawford and Joe Kwon. The group was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for their album True Sadness.

