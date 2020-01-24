The Avett Brothers & Tyler Childers To Play At The Walmart AMP In 2020

ROGERS, Ark. (KFSM) — The Avett Brothers, a Grammy-nominated folk-rock group, will return to Rogers this summer to play at the Walmart AMP.

The concert is Sunday, August 9, and will include Grammy-nominated folk artist Tyer Childers.

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 31, at 9 a.m. Details about pricing will be released soon at www.amptickets.com.

The Avett Brothers performed at the Walmart AMP in 2019 and 2014. The band consists of Scott and Seth Avett, Bob Crawford and Joe Kwon. The group was nominated for a Grammy in 2016 for their album True Sadness.