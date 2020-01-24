Tri Cycle Farms To Host 7th Annual Fayetteville Seed Exchange

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — Tri Cycle Farms will be hosting the 7th Annual Fayetteville Seed Exchange Saturday, February 29.

Tri Cycle Farms is a nonprofit organization whose vision is to grow community through soil as they steward food awareness, education, and empowerment.

The Fayetteville Seed Exchange will be celebrating 7 years of swapping seeds and gardening knowledge to help community members get their growing season started.

This is a family-friendly event that is free and open to the public. You may bring your own seeds to share or trade.

This year, Tri Cycle received a generous donation of seeds from Baker Creek, White River Nursery and High Mowing Organic Seeds. Ozark Native Plants will be selling plants and sharing knowege about what plants are beneficial for the local ecosystem. Additional community organziations will join to amplify the education and resource information avaialbe to the NWA community.

The event will be held in teh Fellowship Hall of Trinity United Methodist Church located at 1021 W. Sycamore St., Fayetteville, AR 72703, across the street from Tri Cycle Farms.