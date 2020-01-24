Virginia Senate Passes Bill For Schools To Provide Menstrual Products

Posted 2:32 pm, January 24, 2020, by

 

RICHMOND, Va. — The Virginia Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday requiring public schools to include free menstrual products in their bathrooms.

Senate Bill 232 applies to schools that educate fifth-to-12th graders.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, this encompasses 132 school districts and almost over 630,000 female students.

The bill was passed unanimously on the Senate floor with a vote of 40-0.

It requires each school board to make tampons and pads available at all times and at no cost to public school students. The schools also must have 40% of enrolled students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch.

13News Now Staff contributed to this article. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.