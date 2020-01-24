Washington Man Sentenced To Over 17 Years In Prison By Fayetteville Court For Child Pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — A Washington man has been sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison in Arkansas for child exploitation.

According to a press release, 24-year-old Kyle Vance of Shelton, Washington was sentenced to 17 and a half years without the possibility of parole followed by 15 years of supervised release on one count of enticing a minor to Produce Child Pornography and one count of Receipt of Child Pornography.

According to court records, on Jan. 12, 2018, a concerned father went to the Gravette Police Department to report that a person, later identified as Vance, solicited sexually explicit images of his 9-year-old daughter through Facebook Messenger.

The investigation was turned over to the FBI who obtained a search warrant for Vance’s Facebook records.

Through those records they found a messenger conversation in which Vance solicited multiple sexually explicit images from the minor.

The FBI was searching Vance’s home in Washington when he admitted to engaging in online conversations with minors and receiving nude images of underage girls.

In October of 2019, Vance was found guilty in a Fayetteville court of Production of Child Pornography and Knowing Receipt of Child Pornography.