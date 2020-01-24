Weekend Weather: Sunshine With Few Showers

The weather pattern starts to change this weekend. Instead of cold and snow, we’ll have mild temperatures with some sunshine. Rain chances are there, but they are minimal.

VIDEO FORECAST

A LOOK AT THE WEEKEND

Saturday morning will be cold, with temperatures in the 20s.

Temperatures rebound to near 50 degrees for Saturday afternoon.

A quick disturbance moves through Saturday night and leaves us Sunday morning. This means we'll have rain chances from about 6PM Saturday until 10AM Sunday. Light rain showers are possible in Northwest Arkansas, but the heaviest rain is expected to be in the River Valley. Accumulation totals are minimal.

-Sabrina