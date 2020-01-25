2 Killed, Toddler Injured In Shooting At Little Rock Home

January 25, 2020

(AP) — Police in Arkansas say two women have been killed and a 2-year-old boy injured in a shooting at their Little Rock home.

Officer Eric Barnes said officers arriving at the home early Saturday found the two women dead.

Police say they’ve identified a person of interest, but that person is not in custody.

Police said the boy was shot in the upper body.

He is at a hospital in serious condition.

Police say a teen who was inside the home was a witness and wasn’t injured.

Barnes said investigators believe the shooting was the result of a domestic disturbance.

