Cabot Head Basketball Coach Leaves Program

CABOT, Ark. (KFSM) — Cabot Public Schools has announced that the Cabot Panthers Boys Basketball head coach will be leaving the program.

“I would like to thank Coach Meseke for his service on behalf of the Cabot Panthers Basketball Program. Coach Meseke and I have a different vision for the program going forward and we both agreed that it would be in the best interest of the program to move in a different direction. I wish him well in his future endeavors.” Superintendent Tony Thurman announced.

Coach Logan Bailey will now be leading the senior basketball program for the remainder of the season. Thurman says Coach Bailey is a proven leader, positive, and energetic coach and is pleased to have him lead the program.

Coach Mike Tucker will be assisting Coach Bailey. Coach Tucker has been a head basketball coach for 28 years and has served as an assistant for 12 years. Thurman says he brings a wealth of experience to the program.