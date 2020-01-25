Founder Of Ranger Boats Dies

Posted 1:23 pm, January 25, 2020, by , Updated at 01:24PM, January 25, 2020

FLIPPIN, Ark. (KFSM) — The founder of Ranger Boats, Forrest  Wood, has died.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his condolences in a tweet.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement regarding the passing of Forrest Wood.

“It was my honor to know Forrest Wood, and his passing is a deeply sad moment for our entire state. Forrest embodied the best of Arkansas. He was an entrepreneur who brought thousands of jobs to Northern Arkansas with his founding of Ranger Boats. His business accomplishments have been recognized in the Arkansas Business Hall of Fame, and his contributions to the world of fishing and recreation have made Arkansas a destination point for fishermen from all over the world. He loved Arkansas, and Arkansas loved Forrest Wood. Susan and I express our condolences and prayers for Nina and the entire Wood family.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.