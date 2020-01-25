× Hogs Face TCU Without Isaiah Joe

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas is looking to break a two-game losing skid and now the team will have to do it without standout guard Isaiah Joe.

“Isaiah had knee inflammation after the Ole Miss game,” Razorback head coach Eric Musselman said. “He reaggravated his knee late in the Mississippi State game. The decision today that it would be in Isaiah’s best interest to rest his knee for the TCU game.”

Averaging 16.8 points per game, the Northside alum has been a playmaker for the Hogs all season.

Arkansas and TCU tipoff today at 3:00 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.