Judge OKs Classified Information Status In Terrorism Case

(AP) — A judge in Arkansas has allowed a U.S. government official to help guard against the release of classified information during the upcoming terrorism trial of a Yemeni citizen accused of providing material support to al-Qaida.

Bilal Al-Rayanni is charged with providing material support to the terrorist organization and with providing a false name on a passport.

On Thursday, the judge granted the Justice Department’s motion to allow a designated classified information security officer to participate in the case to handle classified information.

The trial begins in July.