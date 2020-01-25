Judge OKs Classified Information Status In Terrorism Case

Posted 11:27 am, January 25, 2020, by

Bilal Al-Rayanni

(AP)  — A judge in Arkansas has allowed a U.S. government official to help guard against the release of classified information during the upcoming terrorism trial of a Yemeni citizen accused of providing material support to al-Qaida.

Bilal Al-Rayanni is charged with providing material support to the terrorist organization and with providing a false name on a passport.

On Thursday, the judge granted the Justice Department’s motion to allow a designated classified information security officer to participate in the case to handle classified information.

The trial begins in July.

