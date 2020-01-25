Mostly Dry Saturday, Rain Overnight

The weather pattern brings us some sunshine and warmer temperatures today. Rain is possible overnight, but the chance remains low.

HOUR-BY-HOUR

Northwest Arkansas: Cold start, but highs near 50 degrees

River Valley: Chilly morning, but highs in the low 50s

RAIN CHANCES

Most of the day will be clear, but a quick disturbance moves through later tonight. Stay showers are possible this evening, but the heaviest of rain will be after midnight. Rain ends mid to late morning on Sunday.

The heaviest of rain will be along I-40 and south in the River Valley. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, but there is no severe threat. Northwest Arkansas will see a few light showers.

-Sabrina