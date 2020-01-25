Springdale Police Department Responds To Gunshots Call

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFSM) — The Springdale Police Department responded to the area of Wagon Wheel Road and Silent Grove Road this afternoon regarding a gunshots call.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a male who told them a male in a Silver Kia Sorento fired several shots towards him.

The victim said he was stopped at the intersection of Silent Grove and Wagon wheel waiting to turn right onto Wagon Wheel.

While stopped, he says a Silver Kia Sorento pulled up beside him to turn left onto Wagon Wheel. The victim states the passenger in the Kia Sorento was the one who fired shots toward him.

The victim’s truck was struck by the bullets but no person in his vehicle was struck or injured.

This happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Kia Sorento left the area westbound on Wagon Wheel towards I-49.

The Kia Sorento is believed to be occupied by at least two dark-skinned males.

Springdale Police asks anyone with information about this to please call the Springdale Police Department at 479-751-4542 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 479-750-8139

There are no further details at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Please stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.