Van Buren Elementary School Closing

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — The City Heights Elementary Facebook page announced City Heights Elementary will be closing at the end of the school year.

“Parents,

We understand all parents of City Heights students are receiving letters about City Heights closing at the end of this school year. While it makes us sad to leave our wonderful school, we are happy to share that the entire City Heights staff will be moving to Parkview Elementary.”

The announcement says most of the current students will be rezoned to Parkview Elementary allowing students to stay with the staff who will also be moving to Parkview Elementary.

Parkview’s current staff has elected to move up to Oliver Springs Elementary allowing them to keep a lot of their current students as well.

Letters were sent out to parents and they encourage parents to read the letter carefully.

