Woman Arrested After Car Plows Through Van Buren Family’s Home, Injuring Child

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KFSM) — One woman has been arrested after wrecking her truck through a Van Buren family’s home late Friday (Jan. 24).

According to Jonathan Wear of the Van Buren Police Department, Betty Armstrong was arrested for reckless driving with injury after she drove her Dodge Ram 2500 through the front bedroom of a family home.

A 12-year-old girl who was playing video games in the room was injured, and transported to Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock with non-life threatening injuries.

The family dog, two pet birds, and a pet rabbit were all killed in the collision.

The Van Buren Police Department did release the address of the home, but it is not being published due to safety concerns.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as more information is made available.