LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSM) — Dan + Shay win Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with their song “Speechless”.

Shay Mooney of the duo was raised in Natural Dam Arkansas and went to Van Buren High School.

Dan + Shay were nominated among four others for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

The nominees are listed below:

Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs with “Brand New Man”

Brothers Osborne with “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Little Big Town with “The Daughters”

Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Charlie with “Common”