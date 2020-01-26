Grammy Awards Honor Kobe Bryant With Touching Performance

(AP) — The 2020 Grammy Awards kicked off in tribute to basketball icon Kobe Bryant, who died hours before the show, with a touching, emotional performance led by host Alicia Keys.

Keys was joined by Boyz II Men on Sunday to sing an a capella version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday” in Los Angeles at the Staples Center — Bryant’s stomping ground — as the audience watched in awe.

Before the show officially honored Bryant, Lizzo performed the songs “Truth Hurts” and “Cuz I Love You,” saying at the top of the show: “Tonight is for Kobe.”