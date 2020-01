LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KFSM) — It’s music’s biggest night – but this year’s Grammy Awards took on a mournful tone as stars and fans paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant.

The show opened with tributes to Bryant from Lizzo and Grammys host Alicia Keys. The Los Angeles Lakers legend died in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday.

The Grammys are being held in the Staples Center, where the Lakers play their home games.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, CBSnews.com