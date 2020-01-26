× Investigators Recover Man’s Body From Lake Near Shady Point

Shady Point, Okla. (KFSM) — On Saturday (Jan.25) Leflore County Sheriff investigators recovered a man’s body from a creek on Latham Road.

OSBI is handling the investigation and processing the scene near Shady Point.

The identity of the man has not been released as of yet but Leflore County investigators did say he is from Idaho.

They believe the man is the same person neighbors in that area called about a few weeks back. Investigators said the man had a run in with neighbors and ran into the woods.

At the time, investigators searched the wooded area for him but did not find anything.

