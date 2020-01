CALABASAS, Calif. (KFSM) — According to a CBS news report, Kobe Bryant, 41 has died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas California Sunday (Jan. 26).

According to CNN, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received reports of the downed aircraft just after 1 p.m.

Five people including Bryant were killed in the crash. According to the sheriff’s department, the flames have been extinguished.

