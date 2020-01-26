Local Fans React To Kobe Bryant’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) -- Today (Jan. 26) is a tragic day for sports fans, and it was certainly felt here in Arkansas.

Today, basketball fans shared their thoughts about the loss of one of the game's greatest ambassadors.

Fans were inside the Bud Walton Arena celebrating a lady's Razorbacks win, but they were still aware of the unfortunate news about the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant.

As fans left the game, some fans expressed their feelings about Bryant's tragic death to 5NEWS.

“He was like my Michael Jordan - of my era - you know what I mean so that’s a tough one it’s hard,” said Demetri Washington.

“I knew he had a couple of daughters I remember seeing them growing up when they were playing basketball and my heart just goes out to the family the Bryant family,” said Kevin McCormick.

“It resonates deep for me. Kobe and I are actually the same age. I remember watching him going to the McDonald's All American game being a senior in 1996. Obviously, as a Laker fan, it’s tough news to hear. My heart goes out to his wife, his other children. It’s really a sad day.” said Christopher Terry.

Some people said they weren't too familiar with Kobe and the NBA as a whole. But upon hearing this news, they felt saddened and heartbroken.

A lot of fans say they will be sending prayers to the Bryant family.